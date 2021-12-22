College Football Playoff could crown a champion without playing a single game

UGA football has 2 players test positive.

With the new COVID-19 strain making its way through most professional sports leagues, it’s also made its way into college locker rooms.

UGA’s quarterback JT Daniels and wide receiver George Pickens have tested positive for COVID-19 with nine days left until their College Football Playoff semifinals matchup against the Michigan Wolverines.

Alabama coaches Doug Marrone and Bill O’Brien have also tested positive.

Texas A&M also pulled out from the Gator Bowl due to an outbreak among their team.

This brings upon the lingering question: what if a team has to forfeit in the College Football Playoffs?

Well, just this week, a new College Football Playoff policy was written to clear up COVID-19 issues. The policy allows teams to move to the championship game if their opponent cannot compete. Potentially, the national champion can be crowned if the other teams have to forfeit. If both teams in the title game have to forfeit, this year’s championship game will be declared a no-contest and the title will be vacated for the season.

The semifinals cannot be rescheduled, but the championship game can be moved back four days at most from January 10 to 14.