Coliseum Northside provides tips on how to be safe this summer

Summer is here, and more people are out and about having fun, but summer can also bring many dangers.

MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT) —

Coliseum Northside hospital doctors are providing tips on how to avoid going to the emergency room this summer.

“Statistically we see over 200 firework related injuries, most are in the hands,” Dr. Steve McAlpine said.

He says if you don’t know how to handle fireworks, you should leave them to the professionals.

When it comes to bringing out the grill this summer, Dr. McAlpine says most burns happen to children.

“Kids notoriously like to walk up and touch the grill, which can lead to hand burns and so forth,” he said.

Another thing you should do if you are going to be out in the heat for a long period of time is stay hydrated. Many people end up in the emergency room with dehydration.

Dr. McAlpine advises people to always wear sunscreen and keep an eye on children when they are in the water.