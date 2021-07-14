Coliseum Medical Centers encourage pregnant mothers to get vaccinated

MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— With less than half of the Georgia population vaccinated, doctors say they want to keep expecting mothers safe.

According to Chief Medical Officer of Coliseum Medical Centers, Dr. Corbi Milligan, pregnant women are more at risk to getting covid-19.

When a pregnant women gets the virus it can lead to hospitalization and even death. Dr. Milligan says many pregnant women are skeptical to getting the vaccine, but she says there have been no adverse effects.

“Some of mom’s antibodies are past on to the baby so there’s a period of time where the newborn will be protected from the covid 19 virus as well,” said Dr. Milligan.

Coliseum also says they want to ensure the safety of their patients and will keep encouraging that everyone gets vaccinated.