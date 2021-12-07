Colder and rainy weather returns Tuesday



Today was a day of near record warmth (again!) in Middle Georgia with highs in the upper 70s.

Rain moved in across the area ahead of a quick moving cold front, and overnight we will be seeing an end to the rain as well as a big cool down.

Tomorrow we will be stuck in the clouds for most of the day with more rain expected after noon.

Highs will be stuck in the 50s for much of the day with off and on rain showers.



The cold front will be transitioning to a stationary boundary over the next few days, resulting in continuing rainy days.

We will be seeing a decent warm up back to the 60s through the middle of the week.



By the end of the week we will be seeing another round of showers and maybe even thunderstorms

We will be getting a break from the rain for Wednesday evening and through most of the day on Thursday.

Thursday evening brings a return of the rain, and cloudy skies.



The forecast for the weekend is a bit up in the air, and essentially depends on when the next front will be moving out of the southeast.

Regardless, expect at least some chance of rain and storms over the weekend.

Highs will go from potentially record breaking on Saturday, to around normal on Monday.