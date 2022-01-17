Cold temperatures to stick around after wet and windy weekend

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A storm system that brought parts of Georgia snow this weekend is leaving Middle Georgia with cold conditions.

Today

Monday will be spent clearing out from the storm system over the weekend. The first half of the day will see cloud cover slowly clear as temperatures heat up into the mid 40s. The wind will be quite breezy from the northwest through the afternoon as sustained speeds stay above 15 mph with gusts over 20-25 mph. During the late half of the day the skies will clear completely as the wind begins to calm.

Overnight conditions will be frigid as the skies stay clear, providing a perfect view of the first full moon of 2022. The wind will blow from the northwest at about 5 mph overnight as temperatures plummet into the upper 20s around the region. It is advised to drip your faucets as well as bring in any pets or plants from outside.

Tomorrow

Tuesday will be the fully sunny day of the week. We will see temperatures rebound in the afternoon into the mid 50s around the region, up almost 10 degrees from Monday. The wind will shift from the northwest to the southwest during the first half of the day, mainly blowing at about 5 mph from the southwest in the afternoon. This will add moisture to the atmosphere allowing more cloud cover to begin to return heading into Tuesday night.

Overnight conditions will be partly cloudy with winds out of the south-southwest at around 5 mph. Overnight low temperatures will fall into the lower 30s, staying below freezing for most of the region.

Wednesday and Beyond

Wednesday will begin with a good amount of sunshine, however cloud cover will fill in quickly during the afternoon hours. Highs will jump another 5ish degrees from Tuesday afternoon into the low 60s around the region. The wind will continue to blow out of the south-southwest, only this time at 5-10 mph, picking up in speed. Rain also returns to the forecast Wednesday, however it should not arrive until the overnight hours.

Rain will likely begin sometime between midnight Wednesday and the sunrise on Thursday. Overnight lows will only fall into the mid 40s around the region, jumping 15 degrees from Tuesday night. The rain will pick up in intensity as Thursday morning progresses, likely sticking around the Peach State through much of Friday.

Overnight Friday low temperatures are expected to drop into the mid 20s. Depending on whether or not it is still precipitating outside at that time we could see winter weather in parts of Middle Georgia. At this time there are too many unknowns to jump to any conclusions.

