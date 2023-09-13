Cold front to bring storms to Middle Georgia

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A weak cold front will bring scattered storms to Middle Georgia the next couple of days.

Today

A mostly cloudy and muggy morning has largely cleared up around Middle Georgia. Mostly sunny conditions will allow temperatures to climb into the upper 80s heading into the afternoon. Heat indexes will likely range from the low to upper 90s. More clouds will begin to populate the sky during the lunchtime hours. The first storms will likely begin after 2 pm becoming a bit more widespread heading into the afternoon. The northwestern half of Middle Georgia has much higher odds for storms today than the southeastern half. Also, no severe weather outlook has been issued for today, but a couple of storms could still bring strong winds.

Tonight skies will be mostly cloudy with a few off and on showers likely throughout the night. Winds will remain calm and variable as the cold front stalls out over the region. Expect lows in the upper 60s and lower 70s with the possibility for fog and rain out the door Thursday morning.

Tomorrow

Thursday now looks like it will see the best odds for storms this week. The cold front will finish with Middle Georgia throughout the day tomorrow, likely spawning multiple waves of off and on scattered storms throughout the day. As of now no severe weather outlook has been issued ahead of tomorrow, but a Level 1 “Marginal” risk is not out of the question. Temperatures will peak in the low to mid 80s during the afternoon.

Tomorrow night some cloud cover and mugginess will still linger in the region. A few showers are also likely until about 1 am. Temperatures will bottom out in the upper 60s with ambient winds from the northeast around 5 mph.

Friday and Beyond

Friday will start off muggy and overcast with a few smalls showers possible until the afternoon. Clearing conditions are likely over the back half of the day with drier and more pleasant weather likely Saturday. More rain chances look to return Sunday, however, before a nice start to next week.

