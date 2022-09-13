Cold front to bring cool, sunny, and dry conditions to Middle Georgia

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – An approaching cold front will bring cooler and drier air to Middle Georgia as well as clear out the cloudy pattern.

Tonight

Storm activity around Middle Georgia has subsided. We now play the waiting game as cloud cover overhead slowly clears out. Wind from the northwest at 5-10 mph will transport cool and dry air into Middle Georgia, replacing the warm and humid airmass that has been in place for the last few months. Low temperatures tonight will drop into the lower 60s for the first time since June.. Some Middle Georgians may want a light sweater out the door in the morning.

Tomorrow

Skies will be mostly clear to begin our Tuesday. It will be a cool start, and there will be no need to clear any moisture off of your windshield. Humidity will remain low throughout the day as sunshine dominates the sky. Only a few cirrus clouds are likely in the afternoon. Ambient wind will blow in from the north-northwest at 5-10 mph. High temperatures will reach the mid 80s around the region.

Tomorrow night we will see clear skies almost everywhere in Middle Georgia, however a couple of cirrus clouds may stick around. Lows will reach their coolest point of the week as they dip into the upper 50s in many Middle Georgia towns. Ambient wind will continue to blow from the north northwest at about 5 mph.

Wednesday and Beyond

The sunny pattern will stick around through the middle of the week. Highs will stick in mid to upper 80s, however the wind will shift towards the north-northeast heading into Wednesday afternoon. We likely will not see any rain in Middle Georgia again until Friday. The tropics are also quiet at this time, so benevolent weather should stick around the region for the foreseeable future.

