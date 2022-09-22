Cold front to arrive in Middle Georgia later this evening

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A cold front arriving later this evening in Middle Georgia will bring cool and dry air ahead of the weekend.

Today

Today is the first day of fall, meaning that there is an equal amount of daylight and darkness across the globe. For us in Middle Georgia, we will barely notice the the change in day length. However, we will notice that outside it does not feel like fall whatsoever. Highs are climbing into the upper 90s in the hottest parts of the region this afternoon. Heat indices are knocking on the door of the triple digits. Fortunately we will not see them get there as cooler conditions will begin to move in tonight.

The winds will begin to pick up heading into the afternoon. Gusts upwards of 25 mph from the northwest will be possible throughout the day. Cloud fields will begin to fill in around lunchtime with some thicker clouds moving in with the cold front later. We will have a chance for a couple of isolated thunderstorms as the front passes through, however they will be small and short lived. Most of the region will not see rain today.

Tonight the clouds will clear out as quickly as they filled in, and no rain should carry into the overnight hours. The winds will slowly shift from the north-northwest to the north-northeast overnight with sustained speeds of 8-12 mph. Gusts could reach upwards of 20 mph. With the humidity being driven out by these wind and temperatures dropping into the low 60s by tomorrow morning, Middle Georgians would be wise to have a light sweater ready to go ahead of work or school tomorrow.

Tomorrow

It will be another taste of fall in Middle Georgia for our Friday. Highs will only reach the lower 80s (maybe even some upper 70s) around the region under sunny skies. Strong breezes from the northeast at 6-13 mph will keep a cooler feel around as well, especially when gusts could still reach speeds over 20 mph. Cloud cover will be at a minimum.

Heading into the evening the temperatures will begin to drop quickly, however the wind will luckily back off a bit as it shifts to the east. Middle Georgians with plans to watch Friday Night Football may want to bring a light sweater with them. Temperatures will likely be into the lower 70s and upper 60s after sunset before bottoming out in the lower 50s by Saturday morning.

The Weekend

Saturday will remain sunny as highs return to the mid 80s. Winds will begin to shift towards the south a bit as they blow in from the east-southeast at about 5 mph. Overnight conditions will be clear with lows in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Sunday will see the heat and humidity increase more as ambient winds blow from the west-southwest at 5-10 mph. Gusts could reach up to 15 mph. Highs will top off in the upper 80s and lower 90s around Middle Georgia with heat indices into the lower 90s across the board. A couple of isolated storms will be possible in the evening and early overnight hours as a second cold front moves through. Lows will drop into the mid 60s ahead of Monday morning.

Follow Meteorologist Aaron Lowery on Facebook (Aaron Lowery 41NBC) and Twitter (@ALowWX) for weather updates throughout the day. Also, you can watch his forecasts Monday through Friday on 41NBC News at Daybreak (6-7 a.m.) and 41Today (11 a.m).