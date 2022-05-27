Cold front Friday brings dry weekend weather



It has been a stormy day in Middle Georgia, but we are almost done with the rain for the week.

A few showers and storms will be possible overnight and into early Friday before a cold front moves through.

This front will bring an end to this stormy week, but a few isolated showers are possible through Friday afternoon.

Dry air will be moving in quickly Friday evening allowing our lows to drop into the upper 50s.



High pressure will hang out for the weekend, keeping sunshine and warm conditions in the area.

Highs will be warming into the 90s by Sunday, starting a trend of hot weather that will continue through next week.



In true summertime fashion, we will be seeing a chance for isolated showers through the week.

No day next week looks like a total rain out.