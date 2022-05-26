Cold front could bring severe storms this afternoon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A cold front pushing through Georgia could bring severe storms later today.

Today

The Storm Prediction Center wasted no time upgrading parts of Middle Georgia to the Level 2 “Slight” risk early this morning. We will be seeing plenty of storm activity today. The early wave is nearly done as the storms push out of our northeastern counties. The second wave will begin later this afternoon and last through the evening and into tonight. Highs today are in the upper 70s and lower 80s, typical for when severe weather is in the forecast. We will see strong breezes again today, this time out of the south. Sustained speeds will be in the 10-17 mph range and gusts could reach as high as 30 mph. This does not include any gusts with storms.

In terms of the severe threats today, flash flooding and strong gusts are the main threats followed up by small hail. Tornadoes are highly unlikely, however a brief spin-up can never be ruled out. Rain will last through the majority of the back half of the day and at least into the early parts of tonight. Rain should taper once we hit the overnight hours, however cloud cover will remain thick. Overnight winds will still be breezy as well, coming from the south-southwest at 5-12 mph. Gusts could still reach upwards of 20 mph. Overnight lows will drop into the mid to upper 60s.

Tomorrow

A couple of our far southeastern counties may see some storms early, however most of the region will see sunny skies return by lunchtime. Highs will return to the low to mid 80s as the wind comes in from the southwest at 10-15 mph. The cold front itself will actually not pass through until tomorrow night, so a few isolated storms will be possible around the region in the late afternoon/evening hours as well. No severe weather is expected with that late line of storms at this time. Rain totals from now through tomorrow night will mainly range in the 1.5″-2″ range around Middle Georgia.

The wind will finally shift towards the northwest once nightfall arrives. Overnight winds will be pretty calm at 5-10 mph from the west-northwest. Overnight skies will be clear. Lows will drop into the upper 50s and lower 60s.

The Weekend

Saturday will begin sunny and then an abundance of cloud fields will quickly build in during the lunchtime hours. This is due to cooler air aloft wrapping around the back end of the low pressure system, resulting in widespread lift and condensation. Luckily, no storms are expected with these thicker than normal cloud fields. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s. Wind will blow from the west northwest around 5 mph. Overnight lows will drop into the low 60s under clear skies.

Sunday will see plenty of sun early with some cloud fields in the afternoon, but they should not be as plentiful as Saturday afternoon. Highs will reach the upper 80s and lower 90s. Winds will blow out of the southeast around 5 mph. Lows will drop into the mid 60s under mostly clear skies.

