Cold front brings cooler temperatures and a few showers Saturday



We have had some beautiful spring weather this week in Middle Georgia, with highs warming back into the 80s.

A cold front pushing through Saturday will bring an end to the 80s for the next week or so.

Highs over the weekend will be limited to the upper 70s, even with mostly sunny skies.

A few showers will be possible ahead of the cold front, but severe weather is not expected.



Dry weather will stick around through the end of the weekend, but it won’t be a long break.

By Tuesday afternoon/evening another round of showers will start in Middle Georgia.

Unsettled weather will be continuing through the rest of the week.

A few storms next week could also be strong/severe.



The big change for next week will be increasing rain chances, so enjoy the sunshine this weekend.