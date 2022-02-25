Cold front brings a few showers, cooler weekend



Warm weather will be continuing into Friday as a cold front traverses the southeast.

Ahead of the front, a few isolated showers will be possible, but most of us should be staying dry through the afternoon.

Highs Friday will be warming into the mid and upper 70s, but winds will still be gusting up to 20 mph.

The front will push all the way through Middle Georgia by the evening, bringing some cooler and drier air for Saturday.

Saturday will be a nice day with mostly sunny skies and cooler temperatures.

Highs will be warming into the upper 60s and low 70s.

Another front will be moving through during the day on Sunday, bringing our next chance for showers.

We are not expecting thunderstorms but a few areas could see some pockets of moderate rainfall.

Rain will be lingering into the morning hours Monday, keeping our temperatures close to normal (mid 60s).



Next week will be pretty quiet weather-wise, with sunshine and slowly warming temperatures.

Rain will likely be holding off until next weekend.