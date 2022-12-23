Cold Christmas weekend ahead

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Temperatures will be frigid all weekend for Christmas, however no winter weather is expected for Middle Georgia.

Tonight

Temperatures will reach their lowest for the whole week tonight. Low temperatures will be in the lower teens around Middle Georgia, and wind chills will approach 0 degrees as winds continue to gust upwards of 20-25 mph overnight. Skies will be mostly clear, however a couple of cirrus clouds may move in ahead of the morning.

Tomorrow

The sun will be with us again all day for our Christmas Eve, however it will once again be frigid. High temperatures in the afternoon will reach the low 30s for most of Middle Georgia, however wind chills will likely hang in the mid to upper 20s throughout the afternoon. Winds will continue to feed out of the northwest with gusts reaching upwards of 20-25 mph. A few cirrus clouds are expected to move through during the day, however they will mostly clear out ahead of the sunset.

Tomorrow night will be clear and cold as lows drop into the mid teens for most of the region. Wind chills luckily will not be nearly as cold as Friday night as the winds will be a bit slower for our Saturday night. Santa Claus will approve of the quiet night as he works to deliver presents to Middle Georgians.

Christmas and Beyond

We should see high temperatures climb into the upper 30s and lower 40s as sunny skies remain with Middle Georgia. Wind chills will likely be in the low to mid 30s throughout the day as wind gusts still push speeds of 20+ mph. The winds will calm even more during the overnight hours as they shift towards the west.

Temperatures will gradually climb next week, however the sunny and dry conditions will stick around. Our next rain chances look to return next Friday night.

