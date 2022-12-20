Cold and wet conditions expected all day Tuesday

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Widespread light to moderate rain is expected throughout the afternoon on Tuesday as wind chills hover around the 40 degree mark.

Today

Cloudy conditions moved into Middle Georgia during the overnight hours and will stick around all day today and through much of the night. Most of Middle Georgia woke up to temperatures in the low to mid 40s, or about 15-20 degrees warmer than Monday morning. Temperatures will not warm during the day, and winds from the northeast at 7-15 mph with gusts upwards of 25 mph will bring wind chills that are 3-5 degrees colder than the actual temps.

Off and on light to moderate rain is expected through much of the afternoon. Anyone who has not finished their holiday shopping yet may want to wait another day as today’s weather is optimal for the transmission of respiratory bugs. Today is a good movie to stay inside and catch up on any shows you may be behind on; or maybe you want to watch a holiday film.

Rain will continue into the early overnight hours before we really see activity taper off and eventually subside. Rain totals around the region will vary from about .1 inches to .75 inches, however some of the lower areas on the map received plenty of rain overnight, particularly in the southern counties. While some clouds may clear ahead of the morning, a handful will stick around. Lows will be in the upper 30s across Middle Georgia.

