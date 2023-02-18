Cold air hangs around for Saturday before a big warm up into next week



Now that the rain has moved out of Georgia, we are seeing a cold and breezy evening.

Overnight, low temps will fall into the low 30s, with wind chills in the 20s.

Clear skies overnight will hold over into Saturday, allowing us to warm into the 50s.

Saturday evening will be a bit warmer than tonight, with lows in the mid 30s.

Sunday starts our next warm up as we warm to the mid 60s, even with partly cloudy skies.



Much of next week we will see temperatures well above normal.

A zonal flow will start to set up, which will keep us in line for a chance of showers Tuesday through Thursday.

Even with the rain chances sticking around, we are not expecting thunderstorms.



Next week brings another big warm up by the middle of the week.

Highs will near record values on Wednesday and Thursday, in the mid 80s.

Not seeing much of a signal for a cold front that gets us back to temps around normal for this time of year (low 60s).