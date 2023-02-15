‘Code for Macon’ to hold kick-off event Friday

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – There’s a new way for Middle Georgia software developers to get involved in the community.

“Code for Macon,” a chapter of “Code for America,” is hosting a kick-off event on Friday.

The event will also be a networking opportunity.

The goal is to provide a platform for attendees to connect with like-minded tech people to solve local challenges and positively impact the community.

“When we start thinking about connecting with people as they’re growing their skills in technology, finding community, it’s so pivotal and important, and having a cycle of space where you can develop your skill as you’re solving community challenges, Code for Macon is great for that,” organizer Christele Parham said.

The event will be held Friday at 5:30 p.m. at the McEachern Art Center on Second Street in downtown Macon.