Cochran hosts two Dixie Softball World Series simultaneously

COCHRAN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — For the first time in its history, the Cochran-Bleckley Recreation Department hosted its first fastpitch softball world series in conjunction with Dixie Softball.

“We were awarded this tournament two years ago. You have to go through a presentation process and that sort of thing,” said the director of recreation Andy Brand. “We went to Chattanooga and presented our case. Let them know our field space, the parking capacity, and hotels in the area. We’ve had people staying in Dublin, Warner Robins, Perry, and Macon. It’s not only benefited Cochran; it’s benefited all of Middle Georgia.”

Cochran is hosting a total of 16 teams from the Southeast states, including as far as Texas. Five teams are in the Dixie SweeTees World Series, which is the six and under girls, and 11 teams are in the Dixie Darlings World Series, which is the eight and under girls. The recreation department is made up of six baseball fields, a football field and a soccer field, so with all the facilities and cities around Cochran, Brand believes that his team and the community have done an exceptional job, hopefully allowing them to host another event.

“They’re having a little trouble with the gnats, but other than that, it’s been great. They’ve been very impressed with the community, with the rec department, with the staff, with all of our volunteers and all that. So they’re excited about coming back. Hopefully, we can get them back out here in 2024 or 2025,” said Brand.

2024 or 2025, or even this year’s World Series, doesn’t happen without a very generous group of people.

“Without the volunteers or rec board, we wouldn’t be able to pull something like this off. Our community’s really stepped up and helped with everything we need, from team moms to scorekeepers to making sure we have everything we need. It’s just been a blessing to the community and a blessing to the rec department,” said Brand.