Cloudy skies to obscure Full Thunder Moon tonight

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Cloudy skies will continue to dominate Middle Georgia, limiting our view of tonight’s full moon.

This Evening

Cloudy conditions will persist for the remainder of the daylight hours. Winds will generally come from the south-southwest at 5 mph the rest of the evening and into tonight. As for our rain chances, those are considerably lower now than what was initially thought for this evening. A few isolated showers and storms will remain possible, however most of Middle Georgia will only see clouds.

We should begin to see a bit of clearing in the clouds once on the other side of midnight. Clouds will still dominate, however there should be a few small windows in which the tonight’s Full Thunder Moon will be visible. July’s full moon is known as the Thunder Moon due to all of the electric thunderstorms that typically occur during the month. Rain activity is also expected to subside ahead of the midnight hour. Tonight’s lows are in the lower 70s around Middle Georgia with winds from the south-southwest at around 5 mph.

Tomorrow

It will be another overcast day around Middle Georgia. A cold front to our north will continue to inch closer, however we will not see it pass tomorrow. Isolated storms are likely again in the afternoon, and highs will stay cool, topping off in the low to mid 80s. Tomorrow’s ambient wind will come from the west-southwest at about 6-12 mph, adding a bit of a breeze to the humid air.

Overcast skies will stick around through tomorrow night. A couple of isolated showers may persist into the overnight hours, however they should taper off after midnight. Lows will be in the lower 60s with ambient wind from the west-southwest at 5-10 mph.

Thursday and Beyond

The cool and cloudy pattern is expected to carry through the rest of the week as the cold front very slowly trudges towards the southeast. We likely will not see said cold front make its way through Middle Georgia until Friday afternoon at the earliest. It is currently making its way through Missouri, Kentucky, and West Virginia.

Additionally, we could see some tropical development ahead of the weekend in the Gulf of Mexico. There is currently a bit of disorganized low pressure off of the coast of Louisiana. Right now the approaching cold front will keep it off of the land until it passes. At this time the National Hurricane Center is giving it a 10% chance to develop into something in the next 48 hours and a 20% chance for development in 5 days.

It is anticipated at this time that we will see partly cloudy conditions with afternoon thunderstorms and higher temperatures return over the weekend and into next week. Highs in the 90s could return as w early as Sunday for some locations in Middle Georgia.

Follow Meteorologist Aaron Lowery on Facebook (Aaron Lowery 41NBC) and Twitter (@ALowWX) for weather updates throughout the day. Also, you can watch his forecasts Monday through Friday on 41NBC News at Daybreak (6-7 a.m.) and 41Today (11 a.m).