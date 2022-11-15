Cloudy skies and scattered showers likely Tuesday afternoon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A cloudy afternoon will follow a wet morning around Middle Georgia today.

Today

Widespread light-to-moderate rainfall began to move into Middle Georgia around 4:30 AM this morning. By 6:00 AM we were already beginning to see the rain lose its steam as it moved into the eastern counties of the region. As we now head towards lunchtime only a little bit of that rain remains, however the skies are still largely a blanket of clouds. Temperatures will largely peak today in the lower 60s, however a few of our southern counties will see highs push towards the upper 60s.

We could see a few pockets of sunshine around the region later, primarily in the southern half. It will be another breezy afternoon today; early the wind will blow from the southeast, shifting towards the southwest throughout the day. Sustained speeds will fall in the 7-12 mph range, however gusts could reach anywhere between 15-25 mph. Some scattered showers will be possible into the evening along with a couple rumbles of thunder as the cold front moves through.

All rain should stop by midnight with the cloud cover clearing to a degree ahead of tomorrow morning. It will be a colder night as the wind shifts to the northwest with sustained speeds of 6-13 mph and gusts upwards of 20 mph. Lows will drop into the low to mid 40s, however with the northwest wind the real-feels will likely drop into the upper 30s in the coldest spots.

Tomorrow

Wednesday will be a more pleasant day around Middle Georgia as the sun returns to the forecast. Most of our sun will be seen early as upper-level cirrus clouds move in early before some mid-level stratocumulus clouds move in during the afternoon. It will be cooler than today as highs only reach the mid to upper 50s tomorrow afternoon. Wind chills will likely knock the real-feels down another couple of degrees as afternoon wind gusts reach up to 25 mph from the northwest.

It will be a mostly cloudy night around the region with some strong breezes likely still hanging around. Sustained speeds will be 7-13 mph with gusts still reaching up to 20 mph. Cloud cover will begin to clear a bit after midnight, allowing temperatures to drop a bit further ahead of the sunrise. Lows will be in the low to mid 30s around the region with wind chills likely below freezing.

The Rest of the Week

There will be plenty of sun to finish the work week for us in Middle Georgia, however it will be anything but warm. Temperatures Thursday afternoon will peak in the lower 50s with overnight lows plummeting into the mid to upper 20s ahead of Friday morning. Cloud cover, however, will be at a minimum. There also shouldn’t be too much wind, however what there is will continue to blow in from the northwest, keeping the Middle Georgia atmosphere cold and dry.

Conditions will remain well below average into the weekend around Middle Georgia with afternoon highs staying below 60 degrees and overnight lows dropping to or below freezing. Northwest winds will likely hang around all weekend as well, so a warm-up should not be anticipated anytime soon.

