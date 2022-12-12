Cloudy and muggy conditions continue into the new week

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Cloudy conditions and a few showers will stick with Middle Georgia today.

Today

We had plenty of cloud cover and a bit of fog around Middle Georgia to kick off our Monday. It will not be as warm this afternoon as the days have recently been: highs will only reach the upper 50s and lower 60s, or about the average for this time of year. Everything else about the pattern, however, is anything but normal for this time of year. Fall and winter are supposed to be relatively dry; we have been stuck with a muggy pattern since the calendar flipped to December.

A few showers will be possible today as well: most of the early activity was seen off to the southwest or in our southwestern counties, but a few stray showers could occur anywhere in the region this afternoon. Winds will blow from the east-northeast at 3-8 mph today. Cloud cover is unlikely to budge at all during the daylight hours, so sunglasses will not be necessary today.

Tonight there could be a slight bit of breaking in the clouds, but it will be hard to tell once the sun sets in the early evening hours. Winds will pick up ever so slightly tonight as they continue to blow from the east-northeast at 5-10 mph. It will still be very muggy and fog will again be likely for many parts of Middle Georgia rolling into tomorrow morning. Low temperatures will be in the mid to upper 40s.

Tomorrow

We should see some sunshine return to Middle Georgia tomorrow, at least early on. Partly cloudy conditions will give way to mostly cloudy conditions later in the afternoon. Highs will reach the upper 50s for most of Middle Georgia with a couple of spots topping off in the lower 60s. Winds will blow from the east at 6-11 mph with gusts pushing upwards of 20-25 mph, especially late.

While this is unrelated to Middle Georgia, anybody with family or friends in Louisiana should reach out and let them know to be weather aware tomorrow. An incoming storm system will bring a chance for severe weather to much of the state tomorrow; the SPC has already issued a Level 3 “Enhanced” Risk for the northern third of the state. Primary risks look to be strong winds and some isolated tornadoes.

Tomorrow night we will continue to see cloudy conditions with relatively strong breezes from the east-southeast. Gusts could still reach upwards of 20-25 mph through the overnight hours. The added winds should limit the amount of fog we see as we roll into Wednesday morning. Low temperatures will again drop into the mid to upper 40s for most of the region.

Wednesday and Beyond

The storm system that will likely bring some severe weather to Louisiana and surrounding states tomorrow will begin to push into Georgia on Wednesday. A warm front will allow highs to push into the low and mid 60s by Wednesday afternoon, and it will inflate overnight lows into Thursday into the mid and upper 50s around the region. Some spots may not even drop below the 60 degree mark ahead of Thursday.

Storms are likely Wednesday evening around Middle Georgia, however no severe weather is expected with those. The cold front will pass through overnight and bring a line of storms with it. There is a chance this line could still be somewhat severe as it rolls into Middle Georgia early Thursday morning. Primary risks would be strong wind gusts and localized flash flooding. The effects of the cold front will not be felt until Thursday night as highs Thursday afternoon will range from the low 60s into the upper 60s (maybe even low 70s). The northwesterly winds will arrive Thursday around lunchtime, however, and they will clear things out ahead of the night. Lows will be in the mid to upper 30s ahead of Friday.

Sunny conditions should stick around into the weekend once the December Weather arrives behind the cold front. Expect temperatures to stay on the cold side through the weekend.

Follow Meteorologist Aaron Lowery on Facebook (Aaron Lowery 41NBC) and Twitter (@ALowWX) for weather updates throughout the day. Also, you can watch his forecasts Monday through Friday on 41NBC News at Daybreak (6-7 a.m.) and 41Today (11 a.m).