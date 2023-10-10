Cloudy and low 80s today

Not a bad start this morning much warmer than we were this time yesterday. A bit of upper level non rain producing clouds are currently across Middle Georgia. This will continue to be the case as we head into the afternoon hours.

This afternoon our high temperature will be in the the low 80s with partly cloudy skies. The winds will be out of the WSW at 8-10 mph with gusts up 15 mph.

Overnight clouds really start to roll in. We have overnight lows in the upper 50s much warmer than we have been seeing.

Tomorrow we will see cloud coverage for the first part of the day. Then as we head into the dinner time hours rain will begin to move into middle Georgia. This is do to an area of low pressure in the the Gulf of Mexico. It’s currently being watched by the National hurricane Center however it will likely not form. However it will bring much needed rain to the area.