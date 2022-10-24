Clouds to return to Middle Georgia as final week of October begins

MACON, Georgia ( 41NBC/WMGT) – Cloud cover will begin to increase in Middle Georgia today as a new storm system approaches.

Today

As the final week of October begins a new weather pattern will be taking over Middle Georgia. Clouds are moving in from the west ahead of a cold front that will tomorrow night. Today we will see plenty of sun, however a handful of cirrus clouds will add some character to the sky. Winds will be rather benign from the south-southeast as they blow in at about 5 mph. High temperatures will mainly be in the lower 80s today, however a few spots may top off at 79.

We will see a handful of clouds hang around the region into and through much of the overnight hours. The wind will not change very much as it blows from the southeast at about 5 mph. Low temperatures, however, will climb a bit more, making for a mild morning. Expect the upper 40s and lower 50s out the door tomorrow morning.

Tomorrow

Tuesday should also be a pleasant day around Middle Georgia. There will be plenty of sun early on to warm things up into the lower 80s by the afternoon. Cloud cover will begin to increase during the afternoon hours, thickening as we head into the evening. It will be a breezy afternoon as the wind feeds in from the south-southeast at 6-13 mph. Gusts could reach upwards of 20 mph. There is a slight chance we see a shower somewhere in Middle Georgia during the evening, however more than likely rain chances will hold off until the overnight hours.

The cold front is set to arrive tomorrow night, bringing a line of storms to Middle Georgia with it. As of right now the far northwestern counties (Monroe, Crawford, Taylor, and Macon) are under a Level 1 “Marginal” threat for severe weather tomorrow night. The risks being brought with these storms are strong wind gusts and some small hail. The line will not be very strong by the time it arrives in Middle Georgia, and it will continue to weaken through the night. It should be out of our hair ahead of the sunrise Wednesday morning.

Rain totals around Middle Georgia should remain below 1/4 of an inch. Low temperatures will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s around the region as the wind blows in from the south at 7-14 mph. Gusts could reach speeds of up to 25 mph.

Wednesday and Beyond

High pressure will be moving into the Southeastern US behind the cold front. The wind in Middle Georgia will shift to the northwest with sustained speeds of 6-13 mph. Gusts could reach upwards of 20-25 mph. There will be plenty of sun with completely clear skies returning by Wednesday evening. Low temperatures will cool into the mid 40s in the wake of the cold front.

Pleasant conditions will hang around through the remainder of the week with clouds returning as we head into Friday afternoon. Rain chances look to ramp up again come Sunday night, and models are hinting at the potential for a wet Halloween next Monday.

Follow Meteorologist Aaron Lowery on Facebook (Aaron Lowery 41NBC) and Twitter (@ALowWX) for weather updates throughout the day. Also, you can watch his forecasts Monday through Friday on 41NBC News at Daybreak (6-7 a.m.) and 41Today (11 a.m).