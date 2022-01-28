Clouds return ahead of a big weekend cool down

This is ahead of our next cold front that will be bringing an arctic blast of cold air Friday night.

The front will be mostly dry, but a few showers will be possible during the afternoon.

Highs Friday will actually be comfortable (in the mid 50s) despite the cloud cover, but the coldest air of the season moves in quickly after sunset.



Not only will it be getting cold in Middle Georgia, but gusty winds will push in for the evening Friday.

Wind gusts up to 30 mph will be possible between Friday night and Saturday night.



Combining the cold air and the gusty winds creates some dangerous wind chills for Friday night and Saturday morning.

Many of us will see “feels like” temps in the teens, with actual temperatures falling into the 20s.

Now is a good time to plan to bring in pets, sensitive plants, and let your faucets drip at least through Saturday morning.

By Sunday we will be warming into the low 50s, but lows will once again fall into the 20s overnight.



We will start our next warming trend next week with highs getting back to the 60s.

Although the week will be starting dry, showers will be possible beginning Wednesday afternoon, with the chance for some heavy rain to move in on Thursday.

We are monitoring the potential for thunderstorms late next week, so stay tuned.