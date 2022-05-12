Clouds increase Thursday, ahead of Friday rain chances



Sunshine helped to heat us into the mid 80s this afternoon, but changes are on the way for the end of the week.

Overnight we will start to see a few clouds, as well as a slow increase in humidity.

Tomorrow we will start the day with mostly clear skies, but as a low pressure system moves closer clouds will increase.

An isolated shower will be possible, mainly after 5pm.



By Friday the low pressure will move onshore, bringing our next chance of widespread showers and storms.

The cloud cover and rain will also be keeping our highs cooler than normal, with most of us topping out in the mid and upper 70s.

A few storms are possible, but severe weather is not expected.

The center of low pressure will be pushing north on Saturday, leaving us with a nice, warm day.



By Sunday another front will be moving into the area (the timing is still up in the air), bringing another chance for storms.

Still not expecting to pick up a significant amount of rain from this, but we could see up to 1/4″.

Sunday is also the beginning of a big warm up for next week.



Another round of storms is possible on Monday, fueled by intense heat and increased humidity.

Highs next week will be warming into the mid 90s with dry weather, so get ready for the return of summer.