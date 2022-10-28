Clouds increase Friday, rain returns Sunday





Clear skies helped us warm into the upper 70s across Middle Georgia today, but changes are on the way for the weekend.

Clouds will start to build in overnight and into Friday evening.

Highs will still warm into the mid 70s Friday, with winds gusting up to 20 mph.



By Saturday the wedge front will likely be in full effect, keeping us cool, cloudy, and breezy.

We could see an isolated shower by Saturday afternoon, but mostly, it should be dry across the area during the day.



By Sunday an area of low pressure pushes north, along with a warm front.

This will bring increasing rain chances to the area during the day Sunday, with more rain likely during the evening.

A few showers will linger into Monday morning, but rain should be moving out by Monday afternoon.



Trick or treating will be dry in Middle Georgia, but it could be pretty breezy.

Warmer weather is on the way for much of next week with highs in the mid and upper 70s.

Conditions look to stay mostly dry next week.