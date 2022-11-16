Clouds hang around Wednesday





It was a dreary, rainy day across most of Middle Georgia, with some spots warming into the 70s.

A cold front is currently pushing through the area, and will take the rain and drizzle with it as it pushes east.

Wednesday will stay mostly cloudy with highs warming only into the mid 50s.

Winds will be gusting up to 20 mph by the afternoon, with breezy weather continuing through Thursday as well.



Thursday will bring our biggest cool down we have seen in a while.

Highs will only make it into the low 50s, as lows fall into the upper 20s.



The weekend sees our next small warm up into the mid 50s with mostly sunny skies.

Lows will be hovering around freezing through the weekend with a slight warm up by the middle of next week.