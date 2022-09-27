Clouds and wind begin to move into Middle Georgia this afternoon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Cloud cover and wind will increase this afternoon in Middle Georgia as Hurricane Ian continues north.

Today

Sunny conditions continued to hang around Middle Georgia to get things rolling today. Some clouds could be seen off to the southeast, however. Those clouds are tied to Hurricane Ian and will be advancing northward throughout the day today. High temperatures this afternoon in Middle Georgia will be a good bit cooler than yesterday as a result of the passing cold front. Highs will only reach into the lower 80s for most of the region with some spots potentially topping off in the upper 70s. The wind will blow from the north at about 6-12 mph, however gusts will reach up to 20 mph.

Tonight wind speeds will further increase with gusts climbing to about 25 mph by tomorrow morning. Cloud cover will also thicken and humidity will begin to rise as moisture from Ian gets closer. Lows will still be in the lower 50s around the region, however, and with the stronger wind out the door a jacket is recommended.

Tomorrow

There will not be nearly as much sun overhead in Middle Georgia for our Wednesday. While the upper level clouds will let some sun through, it wont be enough to really warm things up. Highs will reach into the mid 70s around Middle Georgia as the wind continues to pickup from the north-northeast. Sustained speeds tomorrow could fall anywhere from 10-20 mph with gusts reaching upwards of 30 mph. No rain is expected, however.

That wind intensity will remain tomorrow night as Ian continues on its path. Gusts could get upwards of 35 mph. Lows will be in the mid 50s under mostly cloudy skies.

Hurricane Ian

More is becoming clear on Ian as it prepares to exit Cuba. The cold front has stalled out a bit over southeast Georgia and northern Florida, forcing the storm to turn eastward as it approaches the western side of the Florida Peninsula. As of now a landfall around the Tampa Bay area is expected sometime late tomorrow or early Thursday. The storm will likely be a Category 2 or 3 storm at landfall and is expected to move into the middle of Florida shortly after.

Models are split after that with some taking it north into south Georgia and others back out to sea for a future landfall in the Carolinas. Depending how far east it goes will impact how much rain Middle Georgia will see Thursday through Sunday. A northward track will bring several inches to the region while an eastward track will limit almost all impacts. At this time, however, an eastward track seems more likely. The photos above are one such example with Ian making landfall late Wednesday (photo in Tomorrow section) before crossing Florida back into the Atlantic.

