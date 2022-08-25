Clouds and rain hang around Thursday





Showers with heavy rain are approaching Middle Georgia this evening from the Alabama border.

This will bring off and on showers and storms overnight and into Thursday morning.

Clouds will stick around for much of the day Thursday with a small warm up into the mid 80s.

A few thunderstorms will be possible, mainly during the afternoon.



We will stay stuck in the same pattern on Friday with continued high humidity and pop up storms.

Highs on Friday will be staying mainly in the mid 80s, with heat index values warming into the 90s.

A few storms on Friday could be strong with heavy rain and frequent lightning.

Here is to hoping that storms are over by kickoff at high school football games.



Over the weekend we will start to see a warm up into the upper 80s, but scattered storms will once again be possible.

It is possible that we could see a little bit of dry air moving into our northern counties (fingers crossed), that would limit rain chances.



Showers and storms become a little more scattered next week, returning to our regularly scheduled summer weather pattern.

Highs will return to the 90s with high humidity continuing.