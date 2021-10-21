Clouds and rain chances increase Thursday



After a string of sunny, dry days in Middle Georgia, we will start to see an increase in clouds overnight.

By tomorrow morning moisture will start to filter in across the area, bringing back a moderate level of humidity for the next few days.

A few showers and storms will be possible during the day Thursday and into the early morning hours Friday.



Although there won’t be much instability tomorrow, there is a chance of a few thunderstorms.

An even smaller number of those storms could be strong to severe.

Most of the strong storms will be staying to our north, but a few could drift into Middle Georgia.

Main threats with any strong storms will be gusty winds.



By Friday afternoon the rain and clouds will be clearing behind the cold front.

This cold front won’t do much to change our temperatures (mainly during the day) over the weekend.



Dry weather will continue during the weekend with highs in the low 80s.

There are still some big question marks in the forecast for next week, but right now it looks like a few showers will be possible to start the week.