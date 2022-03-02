Cloudless skies expected all day Wednesday

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Wednesday afternoon will see the fewest amount of cloud cover this week.

Today

The morning was clear and cold start the day, but warmer conditions are arriving quickly as we prepare to head into lunchtime. Highs today around Middle Georgia will be in the upper 70s with a couple of lower 80s. Winds will blow in from the west at around 5 mph, remaining nice and calm during this benign weather stretch. Pollen levels, mainly trees, are rather high heading into today, and given the pleasant weather that will only continue to worsen. Given the lack of cloud cover today, anybody spending most of the afternoon outside should wear sunblock.

Overnight skies will stay clear as the winds gently shift to the northwest, maintaining the same speeds. Temperatures will bottom in the lower to mid 40s around the region for our lows.

Tomorrow

We will continue to see sunshine dominate, but some high level clouds are likely in the afternoon. Most of the highs tomorrow will be in the lower 80s, but a spot or two may not get above 79. Winds will still blow from the west-northwest, this time at 5-10 mph.

Overnight any clouds that filled in during the afternoon will clear out. Winds will shift to the north-northwest at around 5 mph, but low temperatures will continue to warm, this time to the upper 40s.

Friday and Beyond

The winds will shift towards the south heading into Friday afternoon, and that will begin to ramp up the humidity into the weekend. Cloud fields are likely to begin forming in the afternoon on Friday and each day beyond until our next system arrives (looks like late Monday/early Tuesday currently). Wind speeds will also begin to pickup over the weekend as well as more cloud cover is expected each afternoon with highs climbing into the upper 80s by Sunday afternoon.

As mentioned above, the next good chance for rain looks to be late Monday/early Tuesday when a cold front comes through. At this time it is too early to make a prediction on severe weather, but there isn’t anything alarming about the forecast currently either. This is something to watch the next few days and this weekend as more details become clear.

