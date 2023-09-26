Cloudier conditions, showers likely Tuesday afternoon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A stationary front is bringing increased cloud cover and a few showers to Middle Georgia later today and tonight.

Today

Middle Georgia will be stuck with mostly cloudy skies Tuesday afternoon with the thickest clouds likely in the southeastern counties. That is also where shower odds will be highest this afternoon and evening. Temperatures will range from the upper 70s into the mid 80s with the northern counties seeing the warmest conditions. Heat indexes will range from the low 80s to the upper 80s. Ambient winds will come from the east-southeast at about 5-10 mph with gusts up to 15 mph.

Tonight showers will likely be a bit more widespread, especially approaching Wednesday morning. It will be the warmest night of the week with low temperatures only expected to drop into the mid to upper 60s. Ambient winds will blow out of the east at around 5 mph, shifting more towards the east-southeast as the sunrise arrives on Wednesday. The winds will also pick up out the door tomorrow.

Tomorrow

Wednesday will be overcast with isolated to scattered shower activity likely through the first half of the day. Temperatures will reach the mid to upper 70s around the region in the afternoon with ambient winds from the east-northeast at 10-15 mph and gusts reaching up to 25 mph.

Tomorrow night cloud cover will largely hang around, however rain should subside ahead of the sunset. Winds will remain out of the east-northeast at around 5-10 mph with gusts upwards of 15 mph. Low temperatures will be in the low to mid 60s leading into Thursday.

Thursday and Beyond

Thursday will be mostly cloudy yet again, however more sun will be likely over the back half of the day. Temperatures should climb into the low to mid 80s with ambient winds from the east-northeast at 10-15 mph (G-25). Friday will see a bit more sun return with mostly sunny skies expected over the weekend with highs in the mid 80s with the persistent northeast winds.

