Cloud cover to return Monday evening ahead of rain Tuesday

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Cloud cover will increase around Middle Georgia today ahead of the next storm system.

Today

It was a clear but cold morning around Middle Georgia. Most locations woke up to temperatures below 35 degrees with a couple of spots getting down to freezing. The overall sunny conditions will not hang around today, however we should carry a decent amount of sun into the afternoon. Upper-level clouds will arrive first before thicker mid-level clouds arrive this afternoon. Temperatures will peak in the upper 50s and lower 60s while winds blow in from the northeast at 6-12 mph. Gusts could reach upwards of 17 mph this afternoon, adding a wind chill of a couple degrees to most locations.

Rain chances will begin to increase once we pass midnight tonight, however there will be plenty of cloud cover before that. The wind will keep the same intensity while shifting to the east-northeast heading into the overnight hours. Rain will likely begin as a couple of isolated showers before a mass of stratiform rainfall enters the region from the west around sunrise tomorrow. Overnight lows will be in the mid to upper 40s with a couple spots staying above the 50 degree mark.

Tomorrow

It will be a wet start around Middle Georgia as widespread light-to-moderate rain moves in. The rain gear will be needed throughout the day, and while it will be breezy, it won’t be nearly as blustery as late last week with Nicole. Both the umbrella and the raincoat will serve, however given the cooler start a sweater and an umbrella would be most ideal. Once the main mass of rain moves out ahead of lunchtime we will be left with off and on showers and storms in the afternoon. No severe weather is expected, however a few rumbles of thunder will be possible.

A cold front will pass through during the evening hours, shifting the winds from the east (northern Middle Georgia east-northeast, southern Middle Georgia east-southeast) to the northwest. Skies will remain cloudy overnight, however the rain will stop not long after sunset. Temperatures will drop into the low to mid 40s around Middle Georgia with ambient north-northwest winds blowing in at 5-11 mph. Gusts could reach upwards of 17 mph.

Wednesday and Beyond

Wednesday will be a pretty nice day as conditions clear from the cold front. Skies will be partly cloudy with low-level clouds clearing out early, however upper-level cirrus clouds will likely hang around in parts of the region throughout the day. Winds will be pretty breezy from the northwest at 7-12 mph with gusts reaching upwards of 20 mph. Highs will be in the upper 50s with overnight lows dropping into the mid 30s.

The full effects of Tuesday’s cold front will likely not be felt until the back half of the week. By Thursday highs will be in the lower 50s (maybe even upper 40s) with overnight lows plummeting towards the upper 20s ahead of Friday morning. There will be plenty of sun with some upper level clouds to give the sky some personality. Conditions look to remain relatively cool and dry into the weekend with highs staying in the 50s.

