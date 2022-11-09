Cloud cover to increase in Middle Georgia today as Nicole approaches

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Clouds have made their way into Middle Georgia and will thicken throughout the day today.

Today

The clouds arrived early in the southeastern parts of Middle Georgia today, continuing to push northwest as the morning progresses. Sunshine will be harder and harder to come by as the day goes on, limiting the overall warmth this afternoon. Highs will be right around the average for this time of year as they peak in the upper 60s and lower 70s. The wind this afternoon will be rather strong from the northeast: sustained speeds will range from 10-20 mph with gusts upwards of 30 mph. No rain is expected today, however.

We also should not see any rain overnight, however cloud cover will be a blanket. The powerful winds will continue; gusts could reach upwards of 35 mph as we approach tomorrow morning. It will be a bit warmer than today to start tomorrow, but not as warm as Monday or Tuesday with lows in the upper 50s.

Tomorrow

It will be a slightly warmer day for our Thursday as highs reach into the upper 60s and lower 70s around the region. The wind will again be strong: sustained northeast speeds will hang between 15-25 mph with gusts upwards of 40 mph.

Rain will begin to move into Middle Georgia around lunchtime in the form of light showers. Some heavier storm activity will pick up as we head later into the afternoon, and then a bit of uncertainty comes into play as we try to predict where Tropical Storm Nicole will track.

The track is largely dependent on a cold front approaching from the west. The faster the front arrives, the sooner Nicole makes its turn to the north. Depending on its path Middle Georgia could see super heavy rain everywhere, in some parts, or get largely missed. A direct hit through the middle of the region would bring between 2-4 inches of rain for almost the entire region. This would be very beneficial as Middle Georgia continues to battle drought conditions.

That rain will continue through tomorrow night and into Friday morning. Winds will likely reach their peaks tomorrow night as the middle of the storm moves through. Lows will be in the mid to upper 60s as the wind and rain keep things warm.

Friday and The Weekend

Friday will begin with the remnants of Nicole as it moves out to the north. It will be a cloudy one as well as mild with highs in the lower 70s across the region. The wind will still be rather strong too; however we will finally see the direction shift from the northeast towards the west throughout the day. Most if not all of the rain will be gone by the late lunchtime hours and some clearing will be possible ahead of Friday night.

There will be plenty of sun for Saturday and Sunday without a chance for rain. Both days will be relatively breezy from the northwest as the aforementioned cold front passes through, bringing some actual fall weather to Middle Georgia. By Sunday we will be seeing highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s and overnight lows will be dropping towards the freezing point.

