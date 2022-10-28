Cloud cover to increase Friday; stick around for the weekend

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Cloud cover will fill in Friday afternoon around Middle Georgia ahead of a storm system that will arrive over the weekend.

Today

We are beginning our Friday in Middle Georgia on a sunny note, however that will change as the afternoon progresses. Clouds will fill in later today with upper level cirrus clouds arriving first and then thicker mid-level clouds later. It will once again be breezy through the afternoon as east-northeast winds blow in at 6-12 mph. Gusts will likely reach speeds of up to 20 mph. High temperatures around the region are once again in the mid to upper 70s.

Cloud cover will almost become a blanket over Middle Georgia heading into tonight, however it will not stay that way through the overnight hours. Partly cloudy skies with northeast breezes at 5-11 mph will stick around most of the night. Gusts overnight can still reach speeds of up to 17 mph. Overnight lows will be in the mid to upper 50s once again.

Saturday

Expect mostly cloudy conditions throughout the day on Saturday. A few pockets of sunshine are likely, especially in the southwestern part of Middle Georgia. Winds will be rather strong from the east-northeast as gusts reach upwards of 25 mph. Highs will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s with the cooler conditions more likely in the northeastern counties. No rain is expected during the day tomorrow.

Those rain chances will also remain low tomorrow night, however one or two stray showers cannot be ruled out. It will be an overcast night around the region as the winds shift to the east, still blowing in at 6-11 mph. Gusts at this point could still reach up to 20 mph. Rain chances will increase more as Sunday morning approaches. Low temperatures will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s around the region.

Sunday and Halloween

Sunday will be the wet day of our weekend, and there isn’t even that much rain expected. Scattered showers are likely throughout the day with the highest concentration of them likely in the evening and overnight hours. High temperatures will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s as skies remain cloudy. Overnight lows will largely be in the low to mid 60s across Middle Georgia heading into Monday morning.

Halloween will start on a wet note as isolated showers persist. Rain activity will taper off in the afternoon as it shifts to the east, and most (if not all) spots in Middle Georgia will be clear of rain by the time Trick-or-Treat arrives. If there is any rain left over, it will be in the far eastern counties of the region (Hancock, Washington, Johnson, etc) and it will be light. Mostly cloudy conditions will persist into the overnight hours, however, with clearing not likely to really take over until early Tuesday morning. Low temperatures will be in the low to mid 50s ahead of Tuesday’s sunrise.

Follow Meteorologist Aaron Lowery on Facebook (Aaron Lowery 41NBC) and Twitter (@ALowWX) for weather updates throughout the day. Also, you can watch his forecasts Monday through Friday on 41NBC News at Daybreak (6-7 a.m.) and 41Today (11 a.m).