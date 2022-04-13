Cloud cover returns Wednesday; rain to hold off until Thursday

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Cloud cover is taking over Georgia Wednesday ahead of a storm system that will arrive early Thursday morning.

Today

Cloud cover filled in across Middle Georgia during the early morning hours of Wednesday. Temperatures were in the lower 60s to kick the day off. Much like yesterday it will be a warm afternoon, although today will not feel as much like summer. The highs will be in the mid 80s again around the region, however the cloudy skies will keep the feels a little bit cooler. There will be a bit of a balmy breeze from the south as the wind comes in at 10-15 mph. Wind gusts could reach speeds upwards of 25 mph. Given these conditions it is still highly suggested that anyone spending a lot of time outside wear sunblock, especially given that most of the cloud cover is high level clouds

.

Overnight the cloud cover will thicken more as lower level clouds fill in around the region. The winds will slow into the 5-10 mph range as the wind shifts a bit towards the west. There is a chance for an isolated shower or two ahead of the sunrise tomorrow morning, however it is very unlikely. Temperatures will remain warm heading into tomorrow morning, only dropping into the low to mid 60s. There will likely be some patchy fog as the humidity spikes ahead of the cold front arriving tomorrow afternoon.

Tomorrow

The cold front is arriving in Northwest Georgia after midnight tonight, but it won’t arrive in Middle Georgia until the afternoon hours tomorrow. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s, which is the range typically seen when stormy weather is likely. The Storm Prediction Center has issued a Level 1 “Marginal” risk for all counties in Middle Georgia tomorrow afternoon. The primary threats will be some strong wind gusts as scattered thunderstorms fire up in the afternoon, however the possibility for some small hail is also there too. The chance for an isolated brief tornado is extremely unlikely, however it cannot be ruled out. Scattered storm activity will stick around through the afternoon and evening hours before clearing once the sun sets.

The cloud cover will clear once the storm activity stops tomorrow night. The winds will shift to the north-northwest at 5-10 mph, allowing cool and dry air to make its way into the region. This will drop low temperatures into the low to mid 50s.

Friday and Beyond

Friday looks to be a pleasant day as sunny skies hang around during the daylight hours. Highs are forecast to be in the low to mid 80s with wind blowing from the east-southeast at 5-10 mph. Cloud cover will return overnight with a strong possibility for some showers ahead of the sunrise Saturday. Lows are forecast to drop into the upper 50s.

Saturday is forecast to see cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. It is unknown at this time whether or not to expect severe weather, however the setup is not overly conducive. Highs will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s with lows dropping into the lower 60s.

Easter will see similar conditions to Saturday which is unfortunately not ideal for outdoor egg hunts. Scattered storms are likely during the day as high temperatures reach the upper 70s. Much like Saturday it is unknown at this time as to whether or not severe storms are possible.

Follow Meteorologist Aaron Lowery on Facebook (Aaron Lowery 41NBC) and Twitter (@ALowWX) for weather updates throughout the day. Also, you can watch his forecasts Monday through Friday on 41NBC News at Daybreak (6-7 a.m.) and 41Today (11 a.m).