Cloud cover returns to begin Tuesday

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Cloud cover and humidity are increasing as a warm front pushes through the Peach State.

Today

It’s a cloudy start around Middle Georgia, but we should see the sun return for most of the region once we head into lunchtime. Highs will mainly be in the lower 80s around Middle Georgia today as ambient winds blow from the east-southeast at 5-10 mph. We could see an isolated shower or two around Middle Georgia this afternoon, but more than likely we will stay dry.

Cloud cover will return overnight tonight as the warm front pushes through the region. Overnight lows will be in the lower 60s and upper 50s. Ambient winds will blow from the east at 5-10 mph. A shower or two will be possible ahead of the sunrise tomorrow morning.

Tomorrow

It would be best to put any Fair plans on hold for tomorrow. Given the fact that the rides do not open until noon and showers and storms will begin to move in shortly thereafter, fairgoers may want to plan around Wednesday. Storms will dominate much of Middle Georgia throughout Wednesday afternoon. Highs tomorrow will again be in the lower 80s. Ambient winds will shift from the southeast to the southwest throughout the day with sustained speeds of 5-12 mph and gusts upwards of 20 mph.

Tomorrow night storm activity is likely to stick around until about midnight. After that we should see the rain taper, however the clouds will not yet budge. The wind will mainly blow from the west at 5-15 mph, shifting more towards the northwest as we head into the sunrise hours Thursday morning. Lows will be in the lower 60s around Middle Georgia.

Thursday and Beyond

Thursday will begin with plenty of clouds and likely a few small showers and storms. Those will clear out well ahead of lunchtime with the clouds clearing throughout the lunchtime hours. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s around the region, and by the time the sun sets the skies will be completely clear. Sustained winds will blow from the northwest at 10-15 mph and gusts upwards of 20 mph in the wake of the cold front. Overnight lows will drop into the mid 40s as the humidity also clears out.

Pleasant conditions will carry into the weekend, however we could see that mugginess climb again over the weekend ahead of a potential second cold front next Monday/Tuesday.

