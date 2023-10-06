Cloud cover ramps up tonight ahead of cold front tomorrow

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – An incoming cold front will ramp up cloud cover and rain chances ahead of the weekend.

Tonight

Cloud cover will thicken across Middle Georgia tonight, helping to insulate the region and make things a bit warmer heading into Friday morning. An isolated shower or two are possible as well. Temperatures will bottom out in the low to mid 60s with ambient winds from the north-northeast at around 5 mph.

Tomorrow

Friday will begin on a mostly cloudy note with a few spotty showers possible throughout the morning. Rain chances with this cold front are low due to the ambient winds of recent days: typically they will come from the southwest, increasing the moisture content across the Peach State. This week, however, they have largely been from the east-northeast, keeping things relatively dry. Clouds will begin to scatter heading into the afternoon as temperatures rise into the mid 80s. Winds will be pretty tame from the north at around 5 mph. A second round of small showers will also be possible in the evening.

Overnight leftover cloud cover will clear out as winds shift to the north-northwest at around 5-10 mph, increasing more as Saturday morning draws on. Low temperatures Saturday morning will range from the upper 50s into the lower 60s.

This Weekend and Beyond

The first day of autumn may have been September 23rd, however temperatures this weekend will be the season actually setting in. Highs on Saturday will reach the mid to upper 70s with overnight lows dropping into the mid 40s. The afternoon will be sunny and windy from the north-northwest with sustained speeds ranging from 10-20 mph and gusts pushing as high as 30. Burning of any fall foliage should be pushed back to at least Sunday.

Sunday will be sunny and cool with highs in the lower 70s and ambient winds remaining out of the north-northwest at 5-10 mph. Overnight lows could drop into the lower 40s ahead of Monday morning. Temperatures will look to bounce back over the course of next week.

