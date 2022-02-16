Cloud cover begins to return as temperatures continue to rise

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Increasing humidity is bringing clouds and rain chances back to the Peach State to end the week.

Today

There were several small clouds over Middle Georgia to begin the day, allowing for some pretty sunrises around the region. Those quickly gave way to clear skies heading into the later morning hours. Temperatures this afternoon will reach the mid to upper 70s for most of the region. More scattered mid-level clouds will make a return this afternoon as increasing heat leads to a bit more instability. The increase in heat and humidity today is largely being driven by southeasterly winds blowing at 10-15 mph with gusts upwards of 25 mph. A few isolated showers are also possible around the region this afternoon, but most of us will stay dry.

Overnight cloud cover will continue to increase as the winds slow just a bit, still blowing from the southeast. A shower or two will be possible overnight, but like Wednesday afternoon most of the region will see nothing. Low temperatures will be the warmest so far this week as they bottom out in the mid to upper 50s.

Tomorrow

The humidity will reach its peak on Thursday as southerly winds come in at 15-20 mph during the afternoon hours. Gusts associated with these will approach the 30 mph mark, especially heading into the evening. Tomorrow will also be the warmest day of the week as temperatures soar into the low 80s for most of Middle Georgia. That will lead to plenty of heat for storm fuel when the cold front arrives later at night. A couple of showers will again be possible during the afternoon, but like Wednesday, they will be few and far between and most Middle Georgians will stay dry.

Overnight is when we need to be weather aware around the region, especially in the more northwestern counties (Monroe, Bibb, Crawford, etc.). There is currently a Level 1 “Marginal” Risk for severe weather tomorrow night when the cold front arrives. It looks to arrive in the area around Midnight, pushing through Middle Georgia ahead of the sunrise on Friday morning. Primary risks are heavy rain and strong winds as they shift from the south-southwest to the northwest with the passing of the cold front. Rain totals around Middle Georgia will likely fall in the .25″ to .5″ range with the higher numbers more likely in the northwestern counties. Gusts with the line of storms could be 50+ mph when the cold front first arrives. Low temperatures will drop into the 50s in the northwestern part of the region and the low 60s in the southeastern part.

Friday and the Weekend

Cloud cover from Thursday night’s stormy weather will clear out quickly during the morning hours of Friday. Those of us in southeastern counties such as Laurens and Dodge will see them stick around until about lunchtime, and from there it should be sunny across the board. High temperatures will cool in response to the cold front, this time only reaching the low to mid 60s. Winds will continue to blow from the northwest at 10-15 mph with gusts over 20 mph, adding a chill to the now drier air.

Overnight skies will stay clear as the winds calm to under 10 mph. Low temperatures will return to sub-freezing conditions thanks to the clear and dry conditions that replace the warm and humid ones we are currently seeing.

Saturday will be pleasant as clear skies stick around and temperatures reach the mid 60s. Skies will stay clear overnight as lows reach the mid 30s.

Sunday will see a bit of cloud cover fill in during the evening after an afternoon with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Low temperatures overnight will fall into the mid 40s as cloud cover increases ahead of Monday. Showers are likely during the day on Monday with some potentially lingering into Tuesday.

