Clear conditions are returning to Middle Georgia

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Sunshine is coming back to Middle Georgia today after a cloudy and wet weekend.

Today

It was a cloudy and warm morning to begin our Monday across Middle Georgia. Most of the county saw light to moderate rain early this morning, however the heaviest rain was reserved for the southern counties. The rain is now done, and we will be playing the waiting game into the afternoon to wait for cloud cover to clear. During the lunchtime hours today is when we will see sunny skies begin to dominate again. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s today with a couple of spots cracking the 80 degree mark. Winds will come in from the northwest at 10-15 mph with gusts potentially reaching 25 mph. The northwest winds will bring in cool and dry air to replace the warm and moist air from the weekend.

Tonight our skies will be clear as the winds come in from the north-northwest at 6-12 mph. With the cloud cover gone and the winds bringing in that chilly air, overnight lows will drop into the mid 40s, about 20 degrees cooler than what most of the region woke up to today.

Tomorrow

We will have a bit of a cool snap tomorrow in response to today’s cold front. Highs will only reach the upper 60s and lower 70s around the region, bringing on the coolest day of the week. Winds will come in from the north-northwest at 6-11 mph. Wind gusts could reach up to 20 mph. Skies will be clear from sun up until sundown, which will be nice to see after the past few days have primarily seen cloud cover.

The overnight conditions will be similar to Monday night with a couple of slight differences. The wind will be variable from the north as it slowly shifts from the north-northwest to the northeast throughout the overnight hours, taking its sweet time to do so. The speed will be rather calm at a measly 5 mph. It will be the coldest night of the week as well as forecast lows are in the lower 40s. There is the possibility that a few locations in Middle Georgia will see lows below the 40 degree mark.

Wednesday and Beyond.

Cloud cover will return a bit on Wednesday during the late afternoon hours as highs reach the mid to upper 70s around Middle Georgia. Those clouds will remain in place most of the night as lows drop into the lower 50s.

There will be leftover clouds early on Thursday that give way to clear skies. Highs will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s, lows in the low to mid 50s.

Friday will see clear skies with highs in the low to mid 80s and lows in the mid 50s.

