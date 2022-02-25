Clean sweep for Georgia Military College Prep

MILLEDGEVILLE, GEORGIA (41NBC/WMGT)- The Georgia Military College Prep School celebrated their Raider State Championship with the presentation of rings.

The Raider event is a multi-sport type of event that includes, a stretcher carry, a 5-k run, and a rope bridge. The men’s team, women’s team and mixed team all took home state championships.

This was a year of many firsts. This is the first time that all three teams one a state championship in the same year, as well as the first state championship for the men’s and women’s teams.

Will Deason is a senior at Georgia Military College Prep and has been a part of the Raider program for all four years. He said getting the ring put a bow on top of the hard work he’s done for four years.

“Like I’ve been doing raiders for four years and this my first ring so it was really a good feeling to finally feel accomplished to have that and have something to show I’ve been working for”, said Deason.

Georgia Military College Prep will look to build on their success for next year.