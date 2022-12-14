City of Warner Robins seeking donations for ‘Operation Toy Drop’

Residents can bring unwrapped toys and drop them in Santa's sleigh at Warner Robins City Hall.

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT) – The City of Warner Robins is working to make sure every child in the community wakes up to toys on Christmas day this year.

Mayor LaRhonda Patrick is welcoming residents to help in the “Operation Toy Drop” toy drive.

The gifts will be given to local non-profit organizations to give to families in need.

“This is something that’s going to get the entire community engaged,” Mayor Patrick said. “I mean, how many times do we ask for opportunities to give toys? A lot ask to give toys on a regular basis during the Christmas season, so now instead of trying to seek someone to give toys t, you have that right here in City Hall. ”

You have until Friday at noon to donate. You can do that during city hall’s business hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p-m.