City of Perry to host Christmas parade Saturday

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The City of Perry is hosting a Christmas parade this weekend.

The parade, set for this Saturday at 10 a.m., will start on Kellwood Drive. The route will continue to Macon Road via Carroll Street through downtown and it will finish at First Baptist Church.

The parade will have 60 participants ranging from local high schools and small businesses to a special apperance by Santa Claus and his wife Mrs. Claus.

Downtown Manager Alicia Hartley expressed her excitement for the big day.

“I’m looking forward to seeing all the families and children and community come out to enjoy our historic downtown,” she said. “Enjoy the parade, continue your day, shopping, grab a coffee from one of our local coffee shops, maybe grab some lunch after the parade and really immerse yourself in downtown Perry.”

Road closures due to the parade will begin at 8:30 a.m. on the day of the parade, and the roads will reopen at 11 a.m.