City of Perry selected for Vacant Property Leadership Institute

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The city of Perry will be part of the Vacant Property Leadership Institute in Austin, Texas in February.

The National League of Cities and the Center for Community Progress hosts the institute. They’ll gather with cities from four different states to learn how to address vacant properties in a more effective manner.

Holly Wharton, Perry’s Community Planner, says they’ll bring the skills they learn back to Perry.

“Perry likes to be proactive and we want to make sure we’re protecting our neighborhoods,” Wharton said. “So we want to make sure we use the best skills that we can to effectively address any challenges that we may have with vacant properties now or in the future.”

Three staff members and two city-elected officials will attend the institute. The National League of Cities and Center for Community Progress will cover training and lodging costs. The city will cover travel costs.