City of Perry prepares for new playground thanks to large donation

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Worrall Foundation gifted the City of Perry a $35,000 donation that will go toward adding a playground at Pine Needle Park.

The city plans for the playground to be ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) compliant.

The new playground will be larger than what was originally discussed by the city.

“We were planning what was basically our playground park that we put in our pocket parks,” Mayor Randall Walker said. “That would be maybe some type of small type of equipment children could get on and play on, maybe some slides and maybe some swings, but nothing as extensive as they’re looking to put out there.”

The exact size of the playground and its completion date haven’t been set.