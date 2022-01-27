City of Perry hosts ‘Cat Yoga’ this Saturday

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— There’s a purr-fect opportunity to workout and potentially adopt a cat at the same time.

The City of Perry is hosting Cat Yoga at 9 a.m. this Saturday at the Perry Events Center, which is located at 1121 Macon Road.

They teamed up with the Humane Society of Houston County who will provide the adoptable cats that will roam around the room. Wild Child Yoga will also be teaching the beginner level yoga class.

We spoke with the city’s Special Event Coordinator, Alicia Hartley. She says the workout is great for someone who’s looking for an indoor activity this weekend.

“It’s going to be super cold on Saturday so that way you won’t have to be outside on the lawn doing yoga and exercising outside,” she said. “Rather you can do it inside and still play with some fun cats.”

The event is free of charge and offers free coffee as well, donations will also be accepted for the Humane Society.

The instructor will have a handful of extra yoga mats for people to use, but you are encouraged to bring your own mat or towel.