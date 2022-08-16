City of Perry hosts Black History Month banner contest

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The City of Perry is adding a more personalized element to Black History Banners it plans to display in February.

Residents can submit their artwork on what Black History Month means to them as part of the city’s banner contest. The city will display the artwork on banners along Courtney Hodges Boulevard next year. Senior communications manager Tabitha Clark says there are categories to choose from depending on your age.

“Councilwoman Bynam Grace was very passionate about making sure we celebrate the heritage and the history of the African Americans who made Perry what it is today,” she said. “But we wanted to expound on that. Not only is history important, but in Black History Month as well, it’s important to celebrate the current and the future.”

The deadline to submit artwork is September 30. You can submit your work online at the City of Perry website.