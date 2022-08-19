City of Perry designated ‘Broadband Ready Community’

Perry joins more than 50 communities across Georgia.

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The City of Perry is now considered a “Broadband Ready Community.” The Georgia Department of Community Affairs announced the designation earlier this week.

“The City of Perry’s Broadband Ready designation demonstrates we are embracing technology and recognize this infrastructure is important to continue attracting businesses and remote workers to Perry,” said Ashley Hardin, City of Perry Economic Development Administrator.

A “Broadband Ready Community” exhibits collaboration and innovation by identifying broadband as essential infrastructure in furthering the community.

