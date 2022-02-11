City of Perry celebrates Black History Month

The City of Perry is honoring distinguished African Americans who have made an impact on the city with its banner project.

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — You may notice new banners going up around the City of Perry this month.

They’re for Black History Month.

Each banner recognizes a distinguished African American who’s made an impact on the city.

One of the people recognized with a banner is downtown manager Jazmin Thomas. Thomas’ great grandmother is also featured on a banner. She says she has learned so much about her great grandmother in the process of working on this project.

“I knew she was a teacher,” she said. “Which is really important. Our family is very keen on education, but knowing all the other ways she was able to give back to the community and owning her own business. I had no idea about that.”

You can see the banners around downtown Perry and along Courtney Hodges Boulevard.

To see more information about the people on the banners, visit the City of Perry’s website and search for Black History Month.