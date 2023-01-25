Macon celebrates 200 years of history and success with year-long Bicentennial events

One of the events planned is an art exhibition at the Macon Mall.

“We have an open call where an artist can submit as long as they’re a Macon-Bibb resident, and we have three different themes that the art show is going to be reflecting on,” Art subcommittee member for the Bicentennial Committee, Julia Rubens, said.

The exhibition is open to artists in all mediums who live in Macon-Bibb County, with both 2D and 3D art accepted, reflecting on 200 years and beyond of Macon’s history through the lens of three themes: Blossoming, Untold Stories, and A Sense of Place.

Rubens says the exhibition will give local artists a chance to showcase Macon’s past and conceptualize possibilities for the future.

“It’s not just the experts trying to decide what’s the history of our town, it’s you maybe having painted your neighbor before, if you maybe have been reflecting on a place or space or park that’s significant to you, so it’s really trying to put the bicentennial and the history and the future of our city into the hands of these artists,” she said.

The deadline for consideration of artwork to be included in the art exhibition is February 17.

Other bicentennial events include a Macon Trailblazers exhibit at the Tubman Museum and monthly history presentations. The Macon Trailblazers Activists Exhibit opens January 20 and will be hosted at the Tubman African American Museum. The Macon200 Shines: A light on Our Journey Bicentennial History Series, sponsored by the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation, will take place on January 17 and February 21 at Wesleyan College.

Click here to visit the Macon200 Facebook page.

Here’s a look at upcoming events: