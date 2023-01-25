Macon celebrates 200 years of history and success with year-long Bicentennial events
The city of Macon is celebrating 200 years of history and success with a year-long plan of events organized by the Bicentennial Committee.
MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT) – The city of Macon is celebrating 200 years of history and success with a year-long plan of events organized by the Bicentennial Committee.
Events and Partnership Chair for the Bicentennial Committee, Andrea Cooke, says the planning for these events has been almost 14 months in the making.
“This is our celebration,” Cooke said. “This Bicentennial year is not for a specific section of the population. This Bicentennial is for everybody. There have been so many that have came before us, and they did so much work, and we’re celebrating all of that work, effort, change, innovation in this Bicentennial year.”
One of the events planned is an art exhibition at the Macon Mall.
“We have an open call where an artist can submit as long as they’re a Macon-Bibb resident, and we have three different themes that the art show is going to be reflecting on,” Art subcommittee member for the Bicentennial Committee, Julia Rubens, said.
The exhibition is open to artists in all mediums who live in Macon-Bibb County, with both 2D and 3D art accepted, reflecting on 200 years and beyond of Macon’s history through the lens of three themes: Blossoming, Untold Stories, and A Sense of Place.
Rubens says the exhibition will give local artists a chance to showcase Macon’s past and conceptualize possibilities for the future.
“It’s not just the experts trying to decide what’s the history of our town, it’s you maybe having painted your neighbor before, if you maybe have been reflecting on a place or space or park that’s significant to you, so it’s really trying to put the bicentennial and the history and the future of our city into the hands of these artists,” she said.
The deadline for consideration of artwork to be included in the art exhibition is February 17.
Other bicentennial events include a Macon Trailblazers exhibit at the Tubman Museum and monthly history presentations. The Macon Trailblazers Activists Exhibit opens January 20 and will be hosted at the Tubman African American Museum. The Macon200 Shines: A light on Our Journey Bicentennial History Series, sponsored by the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation, will take place on January 17 and February 21 at Wesleyan College.
Click here to visit the Macon200 Facebook page.
Here’s a look at upcoming events:
Macon200 Shines: A Light on Our Journey
Bicentennial History Series
Part 1: History of Macon-Bibb County 1823-2023
Sponsored by the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation
January 17, 2023
- Join us at Wesleyan College, in the Taylor Hall Building at the Peyton Anderson Amphitheater from 6pm to 8pm.
4760 Forsyth Rd, Macon, GA 31210
Macon Trailblazers Activists Exhibit
Opens January 20, 2023
- This exhibit will be hosted at the Tubman African American Museum.
310 Cherry Street. Macon, GA 31201
Macon200 Shines: A light on Our Journey
Part 2: Race, Ethnicity, and Culture
Sponsored By The John S. And James L. Knight Foundation
February 21, 2023
- Join us at Wesleyan College, in the Taylor Hall Building at the Peyton Anderson Amphitheater from 6pm to 8pm.
4760 Forsyth Rd, Macon, GA 31210
Bicentennial Art Show At Macon Mall
March 17, 2023
- The Macon Mall will be hosting series of rotating art exhibits throughout 2023, starting with “Blossoming, Untold Stories, Sense of Place” featuring Wini McQueen’s “The Canopy”