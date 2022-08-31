City of Ideal hosts ‘Cornhole and Conversation’

A "Cornhole and Conversation" event was held Tuesday night at Ideal City Park on MLK Avenue.

IDEAL, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The City of Ideal in Macon County is bringing residents together to engage with political candidates in a unique way.

Voters could enjoy playing cornhole and talking with six candidates running for county, state and federal offices.

Guests included State House Representative Patty Bentley and Congressman Sanford Bishop.

“To engage with people and to actually put a face to a name and really get to ask questions to people who are on the ballot no matter what party they’re with,” Oglethorpe City Council Woman Jill Harrison said.

Organizers say they also wanted to bring awareness of the importance of being registered to vote.